Dennis Jordan, 8 February 1999, Germany

Dennis Jordan was born in Marburg on 8 February 1999. He made his sim racing debut in 2018, the year in which he won the Virtual Endurance Championship S10.

He repeated that success the following year in the Virtual Endurance Championship S11 and added to his palmares with a promising third place in the virtual Le Mans 24 Hours.

In 2021, Dennis joined the Red Bull esports team for championships on the rFactor2 platform, taking a second place in the GT Pro Season 3 championship and a third in the GT Pro Season 4,

His strong performances continued in 2022 with victory in the Virtual Endurance Championship S14, a second place in Formula Pro Season 2 and a fourth, along with the whole team in the Le Mans Virtual Series.



