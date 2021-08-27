Logo

    24 - 26 September 2021

    UMBRIA

    GT Tour

    The secret Italian oasis

    Hidden in the heart of Italy, Umbria is a land unto itself, a gorgeous green area. Everchanging, untouched landscapes in the green of winding valleys make Umbria a region that will never fail to amaze. This region comprises mainly hills, mountains, hollows and plains and extends along the Tiber’s central basin.
    It is thanks to this isolation that the culture has remained uninfluenced and so the old world traditions have remained intact. In fact, you’ll still see grandmothers in aprons making pasta by hand and front doors that haven’t been locked in centuries.

    Borgo dei Conti is a unique place which transports its guests on an extraordinary journey to discover the beauties and ancient flavours of the territor. The complex of approximately 20 hectares in size (about 50 acres) is surrounded by more than 600 olive trees and by a large park, planted in the 18th century, that includes also several secular oak trees. This park covers the whole hill side and is watched over by an imposing tower that seems like a castle fort. The Resort has combined its centuries of aristocratic history to modern concepts of hospitality and elegance. Chilling out in our two outdoor swimming pools with panoramic view over the Umbrian hills.

    PROGRAMME

    FRIDAY

    SPAO Borgo San Pietro Aquaeortus
    Spao Borgo San Pietro Aquaeortus rises up in the green heart of Italy, in a regenerative and relaxed atmosphere, in an uncontaminated land rich in traditions. An ancient Medieval village recovered from degradation and transformed in a resort of excellence, where nowadays history lives again in the name of luxury and simplicity. Here, walking through ancients walls, tasting the traditional italian kitchen, enjoying nature and its meditative power is a dream come true.

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Private wine cellar visit
    At short distance from the Tuscan borders lie some of the most important medieval manors and their vineyards. These wine cellars own wines that still age in French oak barriques under the castles’ monumental walls, that naturally maintain constan humidity and temperature levels. You will have the exclusive chance to visit the wine cellars and to taste this charming wine.

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Check-in & downtime at Borgo dei Conti Resort

    Dinner at Borgo dei Conti Resort

    SATURDAY

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Surprise Activity 

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Lunch discovering the world of Brunello Cucinelli
    Solomeo is a medieval hamlet whose foundation probably dates back to the land reclamation of the twelfth century. Solomeo lies deep in Brunello’s heart as it represents the core of his family, business and spiritual life. It is here where he gathered all of the symbolic aspects of his life. You will have the unique opportunity to have lunch in the beautiful Solomeo discovering in deep one of the international excellence from Umbria, Brunello Cucinelli world.

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Dinner at Parco Agrario wine cellar by Brunello Cucinelli
    The vineyard features traditional Umbrian grape varieties grown using ancient techniques. At the edge of the vineyard, stands the wine cellar; a statue of Bacchus has been placed at the entry to the cellar, visible from all over the countryside and from Solomeo, to symbolise the Greek origins of the beautiful relationship between man and landscape.

    SUNDAY

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Extra virgin olive oil tasting by I Potti de Fratini 
    This extra virgin olive oil is produced in the Middle Tiber Valley, just a few minutes from Todi, one of the best places in the world to produce olive oil. I Potti de Fratini oil is the fruit of the experience and passion of three generations of the Fratini family.

    Panoramic Road Tour

    Lunch at Borgo Antichi Orti Assisi
    A journey through the roots of the past, an emotional and sensory experience, where the present meets the future. This is the essence of Antichi Orti, the magic of a unique place. A new vision which entails the recovery of an ancient knowledge perfectly aligned with the world, that aims to place the human being back at the centre of his unit of body, mind, spirit and emotions.

