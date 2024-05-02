HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE

The Ferrari 12Cilindri introduces a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) comprising three displays that raise the Ferrari V12 berlinetta onboard experience to new heights.

All of the main functions can be controlled from the central 10.25” touchscreen capacitive display within reach of both driver and passenger. This is flanked by a 15.6” driver display showing all of the driving and vehicle dynamics information.

Lastly, the passenger is always completely involved in the driving experience thanks to an 8.8” display.