Coverage
The Ferrari Manufacturer’s Warranty offers standard three-year coverage on every new car, extended to four in the United Kingdom. This warranty enables owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience without worries. This coverage can be extended up to the 8th year of the car’s service life, maintaining the same level of protection as the standard warranty.
Duration
The standard warranty lasts three years (four in the United Kingdom). The extension can be purchased for additional periods of 12 or 24 months at a time, with the option of renewing annually or every two years, from the 4th to the 8th year of the car’s service life.
Requirements
The extension to the Manufacturer’s Warranty can be purchased when the car is bought, throughout the entire standard warranty validity period, or within 30 days of its expiry.
Coverage
The 7-Year Standard Genuine Maintenance programme ensures that your Ferrari maintains optimal performance for its first seven years of service life. It offers regular scheduled maintenance, original spare parts and checks carried out meticulously by professional technicians trained at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello. The maintenance history is updated in the Ferrari database after every service, with the option of obtaining a printed copy of the digital record. The service is available for the entire Ferrari range, for both new cars and pre-owned Ferraris purchased at an Official Dealer.
Duration
The programme offers two maintenance options so it can be adapted to different driving requirements: every 20,000 km or once a year without mileage restrictions. This flexibility allows the service to be personalised for both occasional and regular Ferrari drivers.
Requirements
This service is available in all markets worldwide and from all dealerships in the Official Dealership Network. Maintaining a complete and up-to-date maintenance history maximises the prestige and value of the car. These conditions may not apply to limited-edition models.
Coverage
The Ferrari Manufacturer’s Warranty offers standard three-year coverage on every new car, extended to four in the United Kingdom. This warranty enables owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience without worries. This coverage can be extended up to the 8th year of the car’s service life, maintaining the same level of protection as the standard warranty.
Duration
The standard warranty lasts three years (four in the United Kingdom). The extension can be purchased for additional periods of 12 or 24 months at a time, with the option of renewing annually or every two years, from the 4th to the 8th year of the car’s service life.
Requirements
The extension to the Manufacturer’s Warranty can be taken out when the car is bought, throughout the entire standard warranty validity period, or within 30 days before its expiry.
Coverage
The 7-Year Standard Genuine Maintenance programme ensures that your Ferrari maintains optimal performance for its first seven years of service life. It offers regular scheduled maintenance, original spare parts and checks carried out meticulously by professional technicians trained at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello. The maintenance history is updated in the Ferrari database after every service, with the option of obtaining a printed copy of the digital record. The service is available for the entire Ferrari range, for both new cars and pre-owned Ferraris purchased at an Official Dealer.
Duration
The programme offers two maintenance options so it can be adapted to different driving requirements: every 20,000 km or once a year without mileage restrictions. This flexibility allows the service to be personalised for both occasional and regular Ferrari drivers.
Requirements
This service is available in all markets worldwide and from all dealerships in the Official Dealership Network. Maintaining a complete and up-to-date maintenance history maximises the prestige and value of the car. These conditions may not apply to limited-edition models.
Coverage
The Warranty for Ferrari hybrid components offers standard 60-month coverage starting from the initial delivery of the car to the end client. This warranty specifically covers the hybrid system and its components, including the battery management system (BMS and CSC), the inverter modules, the high-voltage battery (HVB), the electric power management module and the electric motors. It also allows owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience with peace of mind from a protected hybrid system.
Duration
The warranty for hybrid components lasts 60 months starting from the date the car is delivered to the end client.
Requirements
The programme is applicable to all Ferrari plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), including SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, SF90 XX Stradale, SF90 XX Spider, 296 GTB and 296 GTS.
The programme can also be activated on cars out of factory warranty, subject to technical inspection by Ferrari personnel.
To maintain the validity of the Warranty for hybrid components it is necessary to follow the procedures indicated in the specific “Charging cable device: user manual” booklet provided by Ferrari, which contains information on using the specific Battery Conditioner supplied with the car.
Coverage
The Ferrari Manufacturer’s Warranty offers standard three-year coverage on every new car, extended to four in the United Kingdom. This warranty enables owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience without worries. This coverage can be extended up to the 12th year of the car’s service life, maintaining the same level of protection as the standard warranty.
Duration
The standard warranty lasts three years (four in the United Kingdom). The extension can be purchased for additional periods of 24 months at a time, with the option of renewing every two years, from the 4th to the 12th year of the car’s service life.
Requirements
The extension to the Manufacturer’s Warranty can be purchased when the car is bought, throughout the entire standard warranty validity period, or within 30 days before its expiry and legitimate coverage.
The extended warranty applies to the LaFerrari model.
Coverage
The Warranty for Ferrari hybrid components offers standard 60-month coverage starting from the initial delivery of the car to the end client. This warranty specifically covers the hybrid system and its components, including the battery management system (BMS and CSC), the inverter modules, the high-voltage battery (HVB), the electric power management module and the electric motors. It also allows owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience with peace of mind from a protected hybrid system.
Duration
The warranty for hybrid components lasts 60 months starting from the date the car is delivered to the end client.
Requirements
The programme is applicable to all Ferrari plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), including SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, SF90 XX Stradale, SF90 XX Spider, 296 GTB and 296 GTS.
The programme can also be activated on cars out of factory warranty, subject to technical inspection by Ferrari personnel.
To maintain the validity of the Warranty for hybrid components it is necessary to follow the procedures indicated in the specific “Charging cable device: user manual” booklet provided by Ferrari, which contains information on using the specific Battery Conditioner supplied with the car.
Coverage
The Ferrari Manufacturer’s Warranty offers standard three-year coverage on every new car, extended to four in the United Kingdom. This warranty enables owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience without worries. This coverage can be extended up to the 12th year of the car’s service life, maintaining the same level of protection as the standard warranty.
Duration
The standard warranty lasts three years (four in the United Kingdom). The extension can be purchased for additional periods of 24 months at a time, with the option of renewing every two years, from the 4th to the 12th year of the car’s service life.
Requirements
The extension to the Manufacturer’s Warranty can be purchased when the car is bought, throughout the entire standard warranty validity period, or within 30 days before its expiry and legitimate coverage.
The extended warranty applies to the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 model.
Coverage
The Power16 programme protects the main components of the Ferrari, including engine, transmission, suspension, steering and electrical system. This coverage ensures maintenance of the car’s safety and performance standards from the 9th to the 16th year, and also includes a roadside assistance service, where available.
Duration
Power16 coverage lasts 12 months, renewable annually up to the 16th year of the car’s service life.
Requirements
To qualify for the programme, the car must: be inspected by an authorised Ferrari dealer to certify compliance with the quality prerequisites specified by Ferrari and verify the provenance of the maintenance history; not exceed a mileage of 120,000 km; not have been involved in serious accidents, tampered with or used in competitions; not have been involved in track activities or for commercial purposes.
The current Ferrari line-up comprises: Ferrari 12Cilindri, Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari Roma, Ferrari Roma Spider.
These are joined by the following plug-in hybrid vehicles, which benefit from additional warranties: SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, SF90 XX Stradale, SF90 XX Spider, 296 GTB and 296 GTS.
Ferrari Premium is available for the following models:
360 Modena (all versions); 599 GTB Fiorano; 575 Superamerica
F430 (all versions); 599 Superamerica; 612 Scaglietti;
456 GT / GTA; 599 GTO; 612 Scaglietti Sessanta;
550 Maranello; Ferrari Enzo; 575 Maranello;
550 Barchetta.
Power16 is a paid Warranty that protects the main components of the Ferrari, including engine, transmission, suspension, steering and electrical system. This coverage ensures maintenance of the car’s safety and performance standards from the 9th to the 16th year, and also includes a roadside assistance service, where available.
The Ferrari Premium programme consists of additional maintenance activities designed for the specific model for components subject to wear over time, using technologically advanced original spare parts to maintain high vehicle performance. A “Ferrari Premium Certificate” document is issued once these activities have been completed.