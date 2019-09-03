Gran Turismo Perfection

This light green and white 250 GT Pinin Farina coupé, chassis °0419 GT from 1956 is a superb example of a model that was an important landmark in the Ferrari production car history, as it had the largest relatively homogeneous model production run up to that time, and it marked the point where Pinin Farina became, with only one subsequent exception, the sole designer of Ferrari series production cars to date.