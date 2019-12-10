Ferrari
    The 348 GT Competizione was a model designed specifically for the GT Championship on the 348 GTB platform. The car was radically lightened by eliminating all and any comfort-oriented features, including air-conditioning and mats. Its dry weight was 1180 kg complete with all of the safety equipment sported by the 348 Challenge version.  The transmission had a short 25/27 gear ratio and a racing clutch with reinforced discs. The brakes were derived from the F 40 Evoluzione with no ABS, but larger discs and calipers.Even the suspension was modified for racing with rigid rose joints, competition-ready dampers and springs. The standard car’s 17” wheels were replaced by 18” ones with 239/635/18 tyres to the front and 265/645/18 to the rear. There was no great difference, however, in the engine, aside from the free flow exhaust.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement425.59cc
    • Total displacement3404.70cc
    • Compression ratio10.8 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre94hp/l
    • Maximum torque324 Nm (33 kgm) at 5000 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesteel monocoque with tubular steel rear sub-frame
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 88litres
    • Front tyres239/645 x 18
    • Rear tyres265/645 x 18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1894mm
    • Height1170mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1502mm
    • Rear track1578mm
    • Weight1180kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
