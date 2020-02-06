Ferrari used the 312 T2 again

The car had already lost in its previous version the air inlets, characteristic of the 312 T. The single-seater was now fitted with two NACA air inlets on the sides of the cockpit and the car was driven by Niki Lauda and Carlos Reutemann. With three wins and six second places Lauda won the World Championship with two races to go, when the Austrian left the Prancing Horse. In the last two races of the Championship, which ended with four wins in total and the third Constructors’ Title in a row, the Scuderia had picked the Canadian Gilles Villeneuve to race in the team with Reutemann.