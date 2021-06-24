Ferrari 296 GTB

The 296 GTB, an evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater sports berlinetta concept, represents a revolution for the Maranello-based company as it introduces the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv. The car thus redefines the idea of driving fun to provide pure excitement not only when pursuing maximum performance but also in everyday driving.