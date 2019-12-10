The 166 S was launched at the start of 1948 in both berlinetta and spider versions, both of which were built by Allemano. The berlinetta took victory in that year’s Mille Miglia, while the spider won the Giro di Sicilia.Ferrari followed this success with a one-off prototype for a production car called the 166 Sport, but the name was quickly changed to 166 Inter, in which guise Allemano, Touring, Bertone, Ghia, Vignale and Stabilimenti Farina all went on to create some memorable interpretations, both open top and otherwise. These cars were custom-built to the owners’ specifications and the most common request was for the three carburettor option.

