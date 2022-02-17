Auto
Discover
the
Ferrari
F1-75
1
Media Gallery
2
TECH SPECS
V6
Engine
1600 cc
Total displacement
4 MJ
Battery energy
120 kW
MGU-K power
Power unit 066/7
Cubic capacity
1600 cc
Maximum rpm
15,000
Supercharging
Single turbocharger
Maximum fuel flow rate
100 kg/hr
Configuration
90° V6
Bore
80 mm
Stroke
53 mm
Valves
4 per cylinder
Direct injection
max 500 bar
Ers system
Configuration
Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
Battery pack
Lithium-ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
Maximum battery pack capacity
4 MJ
MGU-K maximum power
120 kW (163 cv)
MGU-K maximum rpm
50,000
MGU-H maximum rpm
125,000
Car
Total weight including water, lubricants and driver: 795 kg
Chassis manufactured from carbon fibre honeycomb composite material with protective Halo over the cockpit
Bodywork and seat in carbon fibre
Hydraulically controlled rear differential
Brembo self-ventilating carbon discs (front and rear) with brake-by-wire control for the rear brakes
Ferrari longitudinal gearbox with 8 gears, plus reverse
Push-rod front suspension
Pull-rod rear suspension
Front and rear wheels: 18”
Scuderia
Ferrari
Replica
2022
collection
Discover the new kit dedicated to the fans
Media Gallery
