The future can have many shapes. What’s yours?

We’ve all been living through an unusual time for quite a while now. The world is changing, and it’s led us to look at tomorrow differently, less sure about what’s in store.

But is this the reality ahead of us?



No. At Scuderia Ferrari we’re sure that the future is still waiting to be invented! Even with the difficulties caused by the pandemic, tomorrow still offers us boundless possibilities, with only our imagination limiting us from achieving them.



The Shape Another Future initiative was created precisely to celebrate a capacity to imagine, to dream. It gives participants the chance to communicate the future they want, giving their creativity free rein.

