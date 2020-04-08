Matteo Togninalli was born in Sondrio on 25 September 1977 with engineering is in his blood

Even as a child he would pull apart his toys to work out how they were made, moving on to doing the same thing with bicycles, mopeds, motorbikes and cars. His father used to take him to Monza to watch the Formula 1 Grands Prix and Matteo dreamed of being in charge of the Scuderia’s trackside engineers because his vocation has always been to work with people and he likes nothing better than facing challenges, even the most difficult ones.



He graduated from the Milan Polytechnic in Mechanical Engineering in 2003, after which he began working in Fiat’s research centre, which is where he first came into contact with Ferrari. In 2005, he began working with the Scuderia’s Remote Garage and in 2008, he joined the team as a Vehicle Dynamics Engineer.



In 2010, he became Head of Race Performance Engineering and then in 2015, he became Head of the Track Engineering Department, a role which involved coordinating all track activity over a race weekend from a technical point of view while also leading the Race Performance Engineering group back in Maranello.



When not working at the track or in the factory, Matteo likes to spend time with good friends and he loves alpine skiing, good food and good wine.