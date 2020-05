Official Supplier

IVECO

IVECO is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI).

IVECO designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks, and vehicles for applications such as off-road missions. Iveco supplies the Scuderia Ferrari with vehicles that transport the Formula 1 Grand Prix cars to the world championship race tracks. The company is very proud of its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and puts great value on the use of its products by such a world leading sporting enterprise.