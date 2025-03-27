Noah Baglin, born on 21 March 2012, began racing karts at the age of six.

In 2019, his first season, he won the MSA Le Conti Cup and was runner up in the British Bambino class and in the Time Trials category. In 2022, he won the British Open ‘O Plate’ and also finished on the podium in the IAME World Finals at Le Mans.

In 2023, Noah switched to racing in Italy, winning the ACI & Trofeo Delle Industrie championship, also finishing on the podium in the SKUSA Supernats in Las Vegas.

In 2024, he joined the Kart Republic team, winning the WSK OKJ Final Cup, as well as being the highest placed rookie in the European OKJ FIA championship becoming number 1 in the FIA Karting Ranking.

In 2025, Baglin will continue to focus on kart racing.