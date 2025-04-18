Filippo Sala was born on 28 July 2011 in Trento, Italy.

Filippo first sat in a kart in 2015 at the age of five and in 2017, he took his first race win. The following year, he won 18 of 21 rounds of the Entry Level 60 championship and in 2019, he moved to the United States, where one can start racing at the age of eight, compared to nine in Europe. He won five out of six races and the Challenge of America title. The following year he won the world Easykart championship.

In 2021, he won the Italian IAME 60 title, also finishing on the podium in several WSK races. The following year he won the prestigious Trofeo delle Industrie and in 2023 moved to the OKJ125 category, and was in the top ten of the FIA Karting Ranking.

In 2024 he again won the Trofeo delle Industrie and with 14 pole positions and a win in the championship he moved up to fourth in the ranking.

In 2025, Filippo won the OK class at Sarno, a round of the WSK championship and his aim is to be a consistent front-runner.