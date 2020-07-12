Nine laps from the end, Prost managed to get himself into the lead, overtaking Senna at the exit of the first corner, with the Brazilian forced to retire three laps later when one of his rear tyres exploded. With Senna out of the race, Berger and Mansell began a duel for second place, a thrilling fight which ended with the Englishman overtaking on the outside of the very fast banking, the last corner of the track which, as its name suggests, was a slight parabola.

It was a spectacular move only a few kilometres from the finish line that gave Ferrari an extraordinary one-two finish and Prost his second victory in his first year with the Prancing Horse.