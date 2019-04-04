Cookie Policy

Ferrari
What are cookies

Cookies are small text file stored on your computer or mobile device when visiting our website.
Why we use cookies

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website uses cookies, which could include also third party cookies, to send advertising that is relevant to you.
Are all cookies the same?

Cookie can be classified as it follows.

Session cookies. These cookies are automatically erased when you close your browser.

Persistent cookies. These cookies remain on your device until they expire (in terms of minutes, days or years since the cookie creation/update).

Third-Party cookies. These cookies are stored on behalf of third parties.

Cookies can be managed and deleted by setting your browser. However, this may prevent you from properly use certain features on our website.

For more information please visit www.aboutcookies.org or www.allaboutcookies.org.

You can also use Your Online Choices to disable third-party cookies. This is a web service operated by European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA), a non-profit organisation that provides information on behavioural advertising based on profiling cookies and allows users to easily opt-out of their installation. Please also remember that by deleting all cookies from your browser or removing them through services such as Your Online Choices, these cookies, if third party, will be inhibited generically, not just within the perimeter of ferrari.com.
How to manage cookies

To give you the best experience on the cookie management side, we classify cookies of this website in four categories, based on their purpose: essential, comfort, performance, advertising. You can enable and disable directly from this website each of the above cookie category (with the only ecception of essential cookies, which are strictly necessary). In case of Third-Party cookies, this website will not use them after disabling (we cannot delete them). Essential: These cookies are essential for websites and their features to work properly. E.g.: authentication cookies. Comfort: These cookies enable us to improve comfort and usability of websites and to provide various features. E.g.: comfort cookies can be used to store search results, language, character dimensions. Performance: These cookies collect information about how you use websites. Performance cookies help us, for example, to identify especially popular areas of our website. In this way, we can adapt the content of our websites more specifically to your needs and thereby improve what we offer you. Advertising: These cookies are used to send advertising and promotional information that is relevant to you, e.g. based on the web pages you visited.

Cookie list

Essential

Name
wordpress_COOKIEHASH
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.
Name
wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.
Name
simpleSSO_auth_cookie
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).
Name
simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local
Description
Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).
Name
gt_booking_cookie
Name
gt_magazine_cookie
Name
.AspNetCore.Antiforgery.[GUID]
Description
This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.
Name
ASPSESSIONIDAS
Tipology
Persistent (no expire date)
Description
Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.
Name
cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo
Tipology
Persistent (1 year)
Description
This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.
Name
ferrari-cookie-notice
Tipology
Persistent (7 days)
Description
This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy
Name
ferraricookieconsent
Tipology
Persistent (13 months)
Description
Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.
Name
hublot_banner_cc
Description
This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.
Name
tutorialWatched
Tipology
Persistent (no expire date)
Description
Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.
Name
ffv
Description
Menu Navigation cookie
Name
mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version
Description
Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies
Name
PHPSESSID
Tipology
Session
Description
This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.
Comfort

Name
GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3
Tipology
Persistent (7 days)
Description
Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.
Name
dealerid
Third Party
AiMedia: Link opt out
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id associated to the user visit.
Name
hotjar.com
Third Party
Hotjar: Link opt out
Description
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
Name
script.crazyegg.com
Third Party
CrazyEgg: Link opt out
Description
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
Name
_ym_metrika_enabled
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
60 minutes
Description
Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed
Name
_ym_isad
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
2 days
Description
Determines whether a user has ad blockers
Name
_ym_uid
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Used for identifying site users
Name
_ym_d
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Stores the date of the user's first site session
Name
yabs-sid
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
Until the session ends
Description
Session ID
Name
_ym_debug
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
Until the session ends
Description
Indicates that debug mode is active
Name
_ym_mp2_substs
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
Until the session ends
Description
Used for Target Call
Name
_ym_visorc_*
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
30 minutes
Description
Allows Session Replay to function correctly
Name
_ym_hostIndex
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 day
Description
Limits the number of requests
Name
_ym_mp2_track
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used for Target Call
Name
i
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Used for identifying site users
Name
yandexuid
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Used for identifying site users
Name
usst
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Stores auxiliary information for syncing site user IDs between different Yandex domains
Performance

Name
__utma
Third Party
Google Analytics: Link opt out
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.
Name
__utmb
Tipology
Persistent (30 minutes)
Description
This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.
Name
__utmc
Tipology
Session
Description
This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.
Name
__utmt_UA_23603234_4
Tipology
Persistent (10 minutes)
Description
This cookie is used to track events.
Name
__utmv
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.
Name
__utmz
Tipology
Persistent (6 months)
Description
This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.
Name
_ga
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
Used to distinguish users.
Name
_gid
Tipology
24 hours
Name
_gat
Description
Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.
Name
_gat_prod
Name
_gat_trackerFerrari
Name
_gat_uat
Name
aitrk
Third Party
AiMedia: Link opt out
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.
Name
_ai_id
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.
Name
theTengs
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.
Name
loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid
Third Party
AddThis: Link opt out
Description
AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.
Name
__atuvc
Tipology
Persistent (1 year)
Description
The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.
Name
__atuvs
Tipology
Persistent (30 minutes)
Description
The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.
Name
mmapi.store.p.[0..N]
Third Party
Oracle: Link opt out
Tipology
Persistent (1 year)
Description
Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.
Name
mmapi.store.s.[0..N]
Tipology
Session
Description
Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.
Name
mmcore.tst
Tipology
Persistent
Description
Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.
Name
_TA_tracking
Third Party
Tipology
Persistent (1 year)
Description
Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.
Name
_TA_privacy
Tipology
Persistent (1 year)
Description
Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.
Name
_sp_ses
Tipology
30 minutes
Description
Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.
Name
_sp_id
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.
Name
__canl_TH
Tipology
The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.
Name
referralSource
Tipology
24h
Description
Medium, Source, Campaign, Term, Content from user navigation referrer or if it is the case from UTM parameters.
Advertising

Name
Soc
Third Party
Supership.jp: Link opt out
Description
Used for Programmatic Marketing. Expiration: 2 years
Name
The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.
Third Party
AdForm: Link opt out
Description
The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.
Name
ib.adnxs.com
Third Party
Description
Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.
Name
s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check
Third Party
AdRoll: Link opt out
Name
_gcl
Third Party
AdWords: Link opt out
Description
AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.
Name
_uetsid
Third Party
Bing
Tipology
30 minutes
Description
Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.
Name
_uetmsclkid
Tipology
Persistent (90 days)
Description
Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.
Name
test_cookie
Third Party
DoubleClick
Tipology
Session
Description
Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.
Name
_drt_
Tipology
Session
Description
Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.
Name
ID
Description
Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.
Name
ELOQUA
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
A Globally Unique Identifier (GUID: a randomly generated string of characters and numbers) used to identify visitors to our site. Link opt out
Name
Facebook pixel
Third Party
TIPOLOGY
Browsing
DESCRIPTION
The website uses the Facebook Pixel to track navigation browsing data, user activity on our website and provide better advertising on the Facebook platform.
Name
servedby.flashtalking.com
Third Party
Flashtalking: Link opt out
Description
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.
Name
js.hs-scripts.com
Third Party
HS Analytics
Name
us-u.openx.net
Third Party
Name
jadserve.postrelease.com
Third Party
Postrelease.com: Link opt out
Description
Tracking
Name
idsync.rlcdn.com
Third Party
Rapleaf: Link opt out
Description
Tracking
Name
static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com
Third party
Twitter

Essential

These cookies are essential for websites and their features to work properly. E.g.: authentication cookies.
Comfort

These cookies enable us to improve comfort and usability of websites and to provide various features. E.g.: comfort cookies can be used to store search results, language, character dimensions.
Performance

These cookies collect information about how you use websites. Performance cookies help us, for example, to identify especially popular areas of our website. In this way, we can adapt the content of our websites more specifically to your needs and thereby improve what we offer you.
Advertising

These cookies are used to send advertising and promotional information that is relevant to you, e.g. based on the web pages you visited.

