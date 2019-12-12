FOCI activities are intensive and well diversified, starting from monthly gatherings, quaterly events and twice annual major events, which are; "FOCI Bali Rally" a three days touring to Bali; a tropical island of paradise; usually in mid-year, and "Appreciation to Indonesia Heritage" tour to the Central Java Province in particular to Kingdoms of Yogyakarta and Solo and the Borobudur Temple as one of the Wonders of the World, and smaller event like "Bandung Tour" an overnight touring to mountainous city of Bandung; usually in year end.

Every year there is a substantial growing number of joining members, we are eager to see that in the next few years to come, FOCI would be one of the prominent Ferrari Clubs in Asia Pacific region.