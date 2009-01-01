At Ferrari Financial Services UK, we appreciate that clients not only expect, but also deserve the very finest standards of customer service when purchasing a Ferrari. To enhance this experience, Ferrari has a range of bespoke financial solutions which are exclusively available via its own funding company, Ferrari Financial Services UK. We offer potential owners an original and highly favourable way of purchasing their cars. Operating throughout the authorised Ferrari network of dealers, we can assist both private and corporate clients tailor the financial product best suited to their individual requirements. As a subsidiary of Ferrari SpA and FCA Bank SpA, we provide an exclusive service from our offices here in the UK. Working closely with our colleagues in Europe, USA and Asia we can provide facilities on a global basis, allowing access to the very best cars in the world.
A new way to purchase a car with the Cavallino badge
Designed with the dedicated collector in mind, Ferrari Select is the ultimate facility for the world’s best classic car collections. The elite Ferrari collections reflect not only their owners’ passion for classic sports and GT cars, but also their devotion to preserving Ferrari’s heritage and tradition.
At Ferrari Financial Services UK, we share that passion and stand committed to help our clients grow and enhance their collections. No one understands a Ferrari client’s unique perspective better than the company that designed these iconic sports cars.
Ferrari Select is an exclusive offer for Ferrari owners interested in utilizing the equity in their collection; whether the goal is to acquire additional cars or to simply provide liquidity for other ventures. Facilities start at £500,000.00 GBP and will extend to a maximum contingent upon the value of the collection being considered.
For more information please contact Steven McLaren:
steven.mclaren@ferrari.com
Tel: 0044 (0) 7739035782
Telephone: 0044 (0) 1706 751263 / 0044 (0) 7739 035780(out of hours)
Facsimile: 0044 (0) 1706 751267
Client Services: 0044 (0) 1706 751 263
E-mail: enquiries@ferrarifs.co.uk
Address: Ferrari Financial Services UK, Crossfield Mill,Crawford Street, Rochdale, Lancashire, OL16 5RS, UK
Opening Hours: Monday/Friday (09.00 to 17.30), Saturday (10.00 to 17.00), Sunday (By Appointment Only)
