This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially, thus optimising the length of time it takes to complete the entire opening/closing cycle. In fact, both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds.

The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. The roll-bar is a passive safety feature designed to protect occupants should the car roll over.