FERRARI 12CILINDRI TAILOR MADE

SOUND MADE VISIBLE Electronic music artists GRAYCODE, jiiiiin conceptualise Ferrari's V12 soundtrack in visual form. Their translation of engine acoustics inspires graphic artwork that Ferrari's Styling Centre renders across the bodywork. Maranello's artisans use darker Yoonseul paint to realise this visualisation treatment, creating depth through a technique developed exclusively for this project.

TRANSLUCENT FINISHES Contemporary artist Hyunhee Kim reinterprets Korean traditions to transform key exterior elements. Kim's translucent finishes grace Scuderia shields, wheel caps, and Prancing Horse emblems—bespoke work developed exclusively for this project. Interior elements inspired by Kim's work include centre tunnel modifications, and her bespoke luggage extends the artistic language beyond the driving experience.

WEAVING LIGHT Loewe Foundation Craft Prize winner Daehye Jeong brings traditional horsehair weaving into the Ferrari universe. Jeong's patterns are realised through pioneering 3D fabrics across interior surfaces, and an integrated dashboard artwork is crafted from Mongolian horsehair—the first time a genuine art piece has been integrated into a Ferrari's interior. The glass roof features Jeong's screen-printed designs that cast intricate light patterns throughout the cabin.