    1962


    Ferrari 250 GTO model was the pinnacle of development of the 250 GT series in competition form, whilst still remaining a road car.

    All of the examples produced, apart from the ’64-bodied cars, had three removable ‘D’-shaped panels, retained by quarter turn fasteners, on the upper face of the nose, for increased radiator air throughput, the pattern being repeated with three similar uncovered openings in the underside of the nose panel.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 102 hp/l
      POWER PER LITRE
    • 280 km
      MAX SPEED
    • 221 kw
      MAXIMUM POWER

    The 250 GTO model was the pinnacle of development of the 250 GT series in competition form, whilst still remaining a road car. It made its public debut at the annual pre-season Ferrari press conference in January 1962, and was the only front engine model on display, with its monoposto and sports racing counterparts all having a mid-engine configuration.

    The photo gallery shows the distinctive features of this model Ferrari in 1962, focusing on the details and the most important parts.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 2,9 SEC
      0-100 KM/H
    • 102 hp/l
      POWER PER LITER
    • 300 hp
      MAXIMUM POWER
    Engine
    • TYPEfront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke73 x 58.8 mm
    • Unitary displacement 246.10 cc
    • Total displacement2953.21 cc
    • Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power 221 kW (300 hp) at 7400 rpm
    • Power per litre 102 hp/l
    • Valve actuation single overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed six Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Ignition single spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, co-axial coils and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension live axle, twin radius arms, semi-elliptic springs, co-axial coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and roller
    • Fuel tank capacity 130 litres
    • Front tyres 6.00 x 15
    • Rear tyres 7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Type two-seater berlinetta
    • Length 4325 mm
    • Width 1600 mm
    • Height 1210 mm
    • Wheelbase 2400 mm
    • Front track 1354 mm
    • Rear track 1350 mm
    • Weight 880 kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed 280 km/h
      • Design
      • Engine
      • THE BODY
      • TECH SPECS
      • MEDIA GALLERY