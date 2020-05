Official supplier

Brembo

Brembo SpA is the world leader and acknowledged innovator of disc brake technology for automotive vehicles.

Brembo supplies high performance brake systems for the most important manufacturers of cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes worldwide, as well as clutches and other components for racing. Brembo is also a leader in the racing sector and has won more than 400 championships. Today the company operates in 14 countries on 3 continents, with 24 production and business sites, and a pool of over 10,600 employees, about 10% of whom are engineers and product specialists active in the R&D. 2018 turnover is € 2,640 million (12.31.2018). Brembo is the owner of the Brembo, Breco, AP, Bybre, and Marchesini brands and operates through the AP Racing brand.