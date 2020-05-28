Logo

    100x1000

    The project focuses on the stories of a hundred of the most significant appearances for the Italian team in the Formula 1 World Championship.
    27 May 2001
    Monaco GP
    Monte Carlo, the heart of the Principality of Monaco. Even in a rigidly regulated world like Formula 1, the most famous street circuit in the world is allowed a few variations.
    22 October 2000
    Malaysian GP
    Two weeks after winning the Drivers’ title with Michael Schumacher at the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari arrived at the Malaysian Grand Prix on 22 October for the last race on the calendar.
    8 October 2000
    Japanese GP
    Ferrari turned up for the start of the 2000 Formula 1 season spoiling for a fight, aware that it had a very competitive package.
    30 July 2000
    German GP
    There are Grands Prix which stay lodged in the memory of all those who witnessed them, because of their unpredictability.
    12 March 2000
    Australian GP
    The Australian Grand Prix, the traditional season opener of the World Championship, is a special date on the calendar for everyone in the sport.
    30 October 1999
    Japanese GP
    16 years had passed since the last time Scuderia Ferrari had won a title.
    1 August 1999
    German GP
    The race took place on 1 August 1999, but the story began 20 days earlier on 11 July at Silverstone at the British Grand Prix.
    15 May 1999
    Monaco GP
    On 15 May 1999, the Monaco track was the setting for the fourth race of the season and everyone was expecting another episode in the saga which had dominated Formula 1 since the previous year: Michael Schumacher versus Mika Hakkinen.
    12 September 1998
    Italian GP
    The 1998 Italian Grand Prix came alive on Saturday, 12 September. Not even the weather could discourage the fans at Monza.
    11 May 1997
    Monaco GP
    On 11 May 1997, the unique setting of the Principality of Monaco was all set as the backdrop to a Grand Prix which was always fascinating.
    8 September 1996
    Italian GP
    The Scuderia Ferrari fans descended en masse to the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
    2 June 1996
    Spanish GP
    Michael was totally dominant and had an advantage over everyone.
    11 June 1995
    Canadian GP
    The Canadian Grand Prix was a much-loved event for Scuderia Ferrari, especially ever since the race was held on the semi-permanent track on the Ile Notre Dame in Montreal.
    31 July 1994
    German GP
    The Ferrari team, which took part in the 1994 Formula 1 World Championship, had a clear objective.
    4 July 1993
    French GP
    It was July 4 1993: the Magny-Cours circuit was hosting the French Grand Prix.
    8 July 1990
    French GP
    Friday 6 July 1990: the Paul Ricard Circuit in Le Castellet turned 20 years old...
    Scuderia Ferrari arrived in Mexico City for the 14th Mexico Formula 1 Grand Prix.
    Mexican GP
    Mexican GP
    For the Ferrari fans, there were no signs that it would be a victorious day given the results...
    Ferrari F1-89 - Hungarian Grand Prix 1989, Hungaroring
    13 August 1989
    Hungarian GP
    The 3.968 kilometre-long Hungaroring circuit is not known for its overtaking opportunities.
    1989 Brazilian GP - Jacarepagua, Nigel Mansell, Ferrari F1-89
    26 March 1989
    Brazilian GP
    Thousandths of seconds can make the difference between winners and losers. And the second placed driver is first of the losers.
    11 September 1988
    Italian GP
    1988 was a very sad year for Ferrari.
    Ferrari F1-87 | Japanese GP 1987 - Suzuka
    1 November 1987
    Japanese GP
    For the penultimate race of the season, the Formula 1 World Championship returned to Japan, ten years after its last visit.
    4 August 1985
    German GP
    On 2nd August 1985, Formula 1 arrived at the Nürburgring for the German Grand Prix.
    Ferrari at 1983 South Africa GP
    15 October 1983
    South Africa GP
    The dizzying increase in car performance forced the Federation to change the technical regulations, bringing an end to ground effect cars.
    12 September 1982
    Italian GP
    The sad 1982 season was coming to an end.
    9 May 1982
    Belgium GP
    This is the story of a Grand Prix in which Scuderia Ferrari did not take part.
    1981 Spanish GP, Gilles Villeneuve’s wins on strategy
    21 June 1981
    Spanish GP
    Villeneuve's last victory in Formula 1
    Ferrari 100X1000 GP - Monaco GP 1981, 27 red
    31 May 1981
    Monaco GP
    On 31 May 1981, the Monaco roulette ball stopped on 27 red...
    1979, Jody Scheckter World Champion at the first attempt
    9 September 1979
    Italian GP
    Scuderia Ferrari could win both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships ...
    1 July 1979
    French GP
    At the end of June, the Formula 1 World Championship moved on to France.
    Gilles Villeneuve wins the Canadian GP 1978
    8 October 1978
    Canadian GP
    28 Formula 1 drivers went out on track for practice for the Canadian GP, the last race of the season.
    On Sunday 11 September 1977, Scuderia Ferrari claimed its fifth Constructors’ World Championship title in front of the home crowd in Monza.
    2 October 1977
    United States GP East
    Friday 30 September, dawned crisp and decidedly cool with a constant breeze.
    1977 Italian GP, the fifth Constructors’ Championship title for Scuderia Ferrari.
    11 September 1977
    Italian GP
    On 9 September 1977, the engines started up for the first free practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
    Dutch Grand Prix 1977, Niki Lauda’s last race
    28 August 1977
    Dutch GP
    The first Dutch Grand Prix took place on 26 August 1977.
    1976 United States GP East: Ferrari wins the Constructors’ Championship
    10 October 1976
    United States GP East
    The Championship was back in the United States at the Watkins Glen circuit, with Lauda on 64 points and Hunt on 56.
    1976 Italian GP: Lauda returns
    12 September 1976
    Italian GP
    On 1 August 1976 the Formula 1 world survived another brush with death...
    1975 Italian GP: Lauda crowded champion
    7 September 1975
    Italian GP
    The Italian Grand Prix of 1975 was highly anticipated by Scuderia Ferrari and all its fans.
    Two weeks after the tragic Spanish Grand Prix, the Formula 1 World Championship arrived in Monaco.
    11 May 1975
    Monaco GP
    Two weeks after the tragic Spanish Grand Prix, the Formula 1 World Championship arrived in Monaco.
    Spanish GP 1975
    28 April 1974
    Spanish GP
    The 1974 championship fronted up in Spain at the end of April for the fourth round of the season after the first three races had produced the same number of different winners.
    For Scuderia Ferrari the 1973 it would be a transition year in which a series of changes would have a fundamental effect on the future of the Italian team.
    28 January 1973
    Argentine GP
    The 1973 season began in Argentina in late January...
    Scuderia Ferrari arrived in South Africa with four cars for three drivers, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni and Mario Andretti.
    6 March 1971
    South African GP
    The 1971 season got underway in South Africa at the beginning of March.
    The 1970 Formula 1 season saw the return of the Austrian Grand Prix.
    16 August 1970
    Austrian GP
    The 1970 Formula 1 season saw the return of the Austrian Grand Prix.
    1966 Italian GP, Scarfiotti triumphs at Monza
    4 September 1966
    Italian GP
    It was August 1966. In Maranello, everyone was busy despite it being the August bank holiday.
    1964 Mexican GP , Surtees takes the title
    25 October 1964
    Mexican GP
    The 1964 season had reached the grand finale. It would be the third time that the title had gone down to the wire...
    6 September 1964
    Italian GP
    The 1964 season was one of the hardest fought in the history of Formula 1.
    4 August 1963
    German GP
    Born in 1934, Surtees knew Italy, the Italians and their ability to build winning machines.
    1961 Italian GP, Hill champion with a heavy heart
    10 September 1961
    Italian GP
    The 1961 season had reached the final round...
    2 July 1961
    French GP
    Round 4 of the 1961 Formula 1 season took place on 2nd July at Reims, France.
    18 June 1961
    Belgian GP
    The 1961 Formula 1 season would go down as one of the best ever for Scuderia Ferrari, even if it ended on a heartbreaking note.
    1959 German GP , Ferrari 1-2-3 at AVUS
    2 August 1959
    German GP
    New stars were in the ascendant in 1959. Brooks was now number one at Scuderia Ferrari.
    1958 Moroccan GP, Mike’s masterpiece
    19 October 1958
    Moroccan GP
    On 19 October the question was whether Hawthorn or Moss would become the 1st British champion of this new era.
    Ferrari 1958 French GP - Hawthorn
    6 July 1958
    French GP
    For various reasons, 1958 was a watershed moment in the history of Formula 1.
    Italian GP GP 1956, Fangio champion thanks to sporting Collins
    2 September 1956
    Italian GP
    “I would not have been proud of beating him thanks to bad luck”...
    100X1000 Ferrari GP - 1955
    22 May 1955
    Monaco GP
    On the 22 May 1955, the Principality of Monaco hosted its second ever Formula 1 Grand Prix...
    Swiss GP 1953, Ascari’s second title
    23 August 1953
    Swiss GP
    Three weeks on from Farina’s victory for Ferrari in Germany, it was generally expected that the world championship would be wrapped up at the Swiss GP.
    German GP 1953, Farina’s last GP and the biggest entry
    2 August 1953
    German GP
    It was Farina’s first win with Scuderia Ferrari, but it was also the last in his extraordinary career. For Ascari, it was a bitter pill to swallow, but...
    German GP 1952, the first Ferrari World Championship title
    3 August 1952
    German GP
    The German round took place on 3 August at the legendary Nurburgring circuit, with each lap almost 23 kilometres in length.
    British GP 1951, the first Ferrari win
    14 July 1951
    British GP
    Gonzalez had taken his and the team’s first ever pole position, getting the better of his fellow countryman Fangio, going on to win by over 50 seconds.
    21 May 1950
    Monaco GP
    On 21 May in Monaco, the Scuderia was ready for the start of the second ever championship Grand Prix. Ferrari entered three turbocharged 125 F1s...