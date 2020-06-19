Nothing much happened among the front runners during the middle part of the race but on lap 40, the engine in Bruno Giacomelli’s McLaren gave up. The Italian left an oil spill on the track at the first corner, making braking harder than ever. The first to reach the spot were Lauda and Reutemann, but while the Austrian realised in advance what had happened and moved to the right to avoid the oil, his team-mate, with his vision obstructed by Lauda, ended up driving over it and spun off into the gravel. The marshals were on their way to help the Argentine when Riccardo Patrese in the Shadow, who until then was having a great race, also drove over the oil and went off the track, hitting the Ferrari, running over a steward and sending him flying up into the air. Fortunately, considering the impact, the man escaped with a fractured leg.

Andretti won the race and so mathematically at least, the fight for the Drivers’ title was still on, while Lauda’s second place gave Ferrari their fourth Constructors’ title. A young Alan Jones finished third in the other Shadow. The crowds in the stands were celebrating. A man they all considered to be Italian had won and Ferrari had won the Championship. The track invasion was inevitable as the fans rushed to the podium to cheer the winners.