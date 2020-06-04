Ferrari’s fate in the 47th French GP lay in the hands of the rookie Baghetti, who didn’t put a foot wrong, hitting every braking point and avoiding all the pitfalls the two more experienced Porsche drivers were trying to lure him into. Fighting off the effects of the incredible heat, the crowd realised there were now three cars in with a chance of winning and no more pit boards were being shown to the drivers as they would have served no purpose as the cars were neck and neck, so it was a fight down to the wire over the final 10 laps.

On lap 42, the Porsches were ahead of the Ferrari and two laps later Baghetti led again and the same thing happened two laps later. It was as if the red car was a planet circling two silver satellites. On lap 49 of 52, the cars banged wheels several times but only Gurney and Baghetti started the penultimate lap as Bonnier pitted with smoke coming from his car as his engine had given up.

Gurney passed Baghetti braking for Thillois and was first across the line as they started the last lap watched by the crowd that was by now on its feet watching the silhouette of the car disappearing past the first corner. Baghetti was back in the lead for the early part of the lap but once again at the final corner, Gurney attacked at the braking point to lead onto the final straight. With only a couple of hundred metres to go, Baghetti was not giving up and having come out of the Thillois corner better, with his rival ahead of him, pulled out of the slipstream with perfect timing to beat Gurney across the line by a tenth. Just a tenth after 52 laps of non-stop fighting. The rookie had won on his debut. Incredible. The news went all round Europe and was on the radio in Italy and on the front pages of its newspapers the following day, making a national hero of Giancarlo Baghetti.