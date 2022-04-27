  • Store

    Ferrari Attività Sportive GT is the body that oversees the Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT departments, and also runs the Fiorano and Mugello circuits.

    Since its foundation in 2015, it has seen a significant increase in its activities with end customers, and in the technical and commercial support it provides to teams competing in the main GT championships with Prancing Horse cars.

    Some places become symbols, repositories for ideas and dreams. A wonderful synthesis of different needs, ambitions and expectations, but nevertheless great because they are contained within the common denominator of the Prancing Horse. The new Attività Sportive GT headquarters, opened in early 2021 at the Fiorano racetrack, houses the offices and work areas of the men and women of the Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT departments, including the design part.
    All of them are finally contained within a single multifunctional facility, at the cutting edge in terms of environmental impact, which makes it possible to combine past, present and future of all those sports activities not related to Formula 1. It is a space where even a “warehouse” area gains a new dimension, turned into a little museum where we can admire history, technologies and engineering solutions alongside a collection of trophies and cups, symbols of successful management, in GT and beyond. On the ground floor, there are the workshops where the F1 Clienti or XX Programme cars are maintained and prepared, and a storage and exhibition area. On the first floor, there is an exhibition space that houses some of Scuderia Ferrari’s most famous and successful single-seaters. This area is located next to the offices where the Competizioni GT technicians and designers work. It is also next to the Corse Clienti team that organises events and races with direct customer involvement.
    The Competizioni GT department is where Ferrari’s successful history in GT series and championships takes shape and gains new impetus.
    Corse Clienti is the home of excitement and exclusivity. It is the place where the focus is on the Maranello-based manufacturer’s most special customers, the ideal meeting point between passion and adrenaline, speed and uniqueness, the place where you can feel an integral part of the Prancing Horse family. 
    On the instructions of Enzo Ferrari it was built in 1972 in the immediate vicinity of the Ferrari facility at Maranello, with a track length of 3000 meters.

    In 1996 the original layout was modified to produce two separate tracks of 2976.41 meters and 2948.50 meters respectively. It is used by Ferrari racing and road cars as a site for experimentation and testing, as a prace to test and train drivers and also for the race team to practice and train.

    The track has a minimum width of 8.40 meters with 1,637 m of curved section and 1,339 m of straights. A course has been created with elements akin to several European circuits.

    The average lap speed is more than 190 km/h, with a peak speed of over 300 km/h.

    Located 30 km northeast of Florence in the beautiful Tuscan countryside, the history of the Mugello International Circuit dates back a century to 1914, when the first regularity race was held on the historic Mugello road circuit: 66 dusty kilometres from Scarperia uphill to Firenzuola and then back over the Futa Pass to San Piero and finally Scarperia.

    The contrast between now and then is more apparent than ever. Today the Ferrari-owned facility stands out for the beauty of its technical and challenging track that retains all the charm of the “old school” circuits and the top-level modernity of the services offered.

    The 5245-metre Tuscan circuit follows the morphology of the terrain with ups and downs and turns that have gone down in the history of MotoGP and Formula 1.
    15 turns, six left and nine right. 1141 metres of the main start/finish straight. 

    Enovation Consulting and Right Hub’s recent analysis of ninety-six circuits worldwide showed Mugello International Circuit to be the world’s greenest. The Mugello Circuit was also the first in the world to receive the prestigious Achievement of Excellence award, the highest level of environmental sustainability certification issued by the FIA (International Automobile Federation) in 2015, and the first to be certified ISO20121.

