ESPACIO

ESPACIO is a luxury brand founded in Japan based on the concept “BEYOND THE LUXURY” including ultimate privacy, unparallel experience and sanctuary villas in a peaceful forest.

In Japan there still exists the culture od considering “guest’ feeling and their satisfaction comes from maximized efforts.

Through the management of the luxury brand “Espacio” we have developed our own “Omotenashi” culture that gives our guests a luxurious time that cannot be experimented in their daily life. Strategically, we will manage resort development and operation to provide the best “Omotenashi” from various approaches, ensuring the satisfaction of customers all over the world.