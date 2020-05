Official Supplier

EightCap

EightCap provides online trading access to a wide range of financial instruments to traders around the world.

Traders can utilise leading edge trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 & 5 and gain access to highly competitive spreads on over 200 financial instruments. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, EightCap has offices around the globe including London, Vietnam and Bulgaria. EightCap is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commissions (ASIC) and holds Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) number 391441.