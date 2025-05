A sports fan from a tender age, with a background as a semi- professional swimmer, Ole posted impressive results as from 2022, winning the virtual Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The following year, he won the IMSA Esports championship on iRacing, establishing himself as a leading light in endurance racing on the platform.

In 2024, he also won the Daytona 24 Hours as well as finishing second in the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hours, the Watkins Glen 6 Hours and the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

He joined the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team as from 2025.