A motor racing fan, partly due to the fact he lives near the Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps circuits, he used to go and watch endurance races there.

At an early age, Niklas Beu started off in gaming and then sim racing. After karting in Belgium, from 2021, Niklas began racing on the Assetto Corsa and iRacing platforms.

He has taken wins and pole positions in the IVRA championship, including finishing second overall in the 2023 ACI Esports Italian Prototype Championship, as well as securing a pole position and a podium finish in the IMSA Global Esports championship. In 2025, he joined the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team competing in iRacing.