Ever since the age of six, Michele Costantini has been a motor sport fan, especially Formula 1 and he took his first steps in gaming and then sim racing as from 2010.

In 2016, he first experienced the iRacing platform, taking part in the top split for the Indy 500 and qualifying on pole three times, in 2020, 2021 and 2024.

In recent years, Michele has taken part in endurance competitions such as the GT World Endurance Championship, and in open-wheeler series such as the Indycar championship.

Among his career highlights in the top split in special iRacing events, outright wins in the Watkins Glen 6 Hours and the Petit Le Mans in 2019, the 2022 Daytona 24 Hours, an LMP2 win the following year and a first place finish in the 2023 Sebring 12 Hours in the LMP2 class.

He joined the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team as from 2025.