Born in 2006, Ismael Fahssi joined the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team in May 2025.

The Spanish driver arrives off the back of a really competitive F1 Sim Racing season, in which he scored 135 of the 153 points picked up by the Williams team, which claimed second place in the drivers’ world championship.

Ismael Fahssi will boost the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports line-up working on F1 25, in preparation for the forthcoming F1 Sim Racing season.