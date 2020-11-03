Performance, innovation and versatility
Powerful yet sophisticated, sporty yet luxurious. Ferrari's new 12-cylinder really does make every journey a radically different experience. Whether being driven solo or with all four seats occupied, the latest addition to the Ferrari range puts people at the centre of a whole new world. The GTC4 Lusso was designed to deliver different and entirely surprising emotions.
The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval.
The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Meticulous attention to design has produced a cabin that is a ﬂawless triumph of sporty luxury. Another ﬁrst from the GTC4Lusso is the new, beautifully balanced Dual Cockpit architecture designed to enhance the shared driving experience for both driver and passenger.
In-car acoustic comfort is also signiﬁcantly better than in the FF, thanks to improved insulation from exterior noise. Needless to say, however, this does not in the least impinge on the signature sound of the Ferrari V12 in the cabin. This was attained by achieving a 20% improvement in rigidity of the car’s chassis attachment points, upgrading of the climate control system which is now 25% quieter, and improved ﬁltering and damping of less-pleasant.
The FF ﬁrst introduced the 4RM system integrated with the E-Diff, F1-Trac, SCM and ESC to guarantee superb drivability in all weather conditions but the GTC4Lusso marks another major advance.
E-Diff, F1-Trac, SCM and ESC to guarantee superb drivability in all weather conditions but the GTC4Lusso marks another major advance, by introducing new control and integration logics with evolved 4RM systems which are then also implemented with the rear-wheel steering.
Intense research and development have boosted the 6,262 cc V12’s maximum power output to 690 cv, making the GTC4Lusso the most powerful car in its segment. Both its 2.6 kg/cv weight-to-power-ratio and its 13.5:1 compression ratio set new records for the category too.
It is rich and powerful in performance driving and discreet yet harmonious in the city or on the motorway.
Its maximum revs stand at 8,250 rpm.
Maximum torque is 697 Nm at 5,750 rpm with 80% already available at just 1,750 rpm for superb responsiveness even at low revs. This makes the GTC4Lusso incredibly versatile: it is as at home in performance driving as it is in more GT-type contextssuch as city centres or on long journeys.