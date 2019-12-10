Ferrari
    Ferrari Dino 208 GT4

    The Dino 208 GT4 came about when Ferrari decided to fit a 2000cc engine in the body of the Dino 308 GT4. The car was destined primarily for the Italian market, because in those days taxation was particularly heavy on cars with engines above 2 litres. The engine capacity was decreased by reducing the bore of the three litre model, but maintaining the same stroke.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 1990.64 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 125 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7700 rpm
    • 220 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke66.8 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement248.83cc
    • Total displacement1990.64cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power125 kW (170 hp) at 7700 rpm
    • Power per litre85hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedfour Weber 34 DCNF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 80litres
    • Front tyres195/70 VR 14
    • Rear tyres195/70 VR 14
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4300mm
    • Width1800mm
    • Height1180mm
    • Wheelbase2550mm
    • Front track1460mm
    • Rear track1460mm
    • Weight1150kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed220km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • engine
    • design
    • Technical Details

