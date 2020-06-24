Ferrari Factory Tour
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and Maranello factory
The Maranello Museum offers 75-minute workshops and focus mainly on technical/scientific and marketing and team-building-related subjects.
The workshops are held in a special classroom that seats 25/28 students and incorporate interactive techniques. Mechanical and audio-visual components are part of the package.
On request, the workshops can be combined with guided visits to the Museum at a discounted price.
For further information, please contact: museo@ferrari.com .