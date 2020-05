Official supplier

Pirelli

Established in 1872, Pirelli is among the world’s leading tyre producers.

It is the only pure consumer tyre company that includes car, motorbike, and bicycle tyres as well as associated services. Pirelli has a distinct positioning in high value tyres, characterised by an advanced technology with more than 2,700 homologations obtained, thanks to partnerships with the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world. In order to achieve the highest levels of performance, safety and containment of environmental impact, Pirelli has always been strongly committed to research and development, in which it invested 6.1% of revenue from high-value products in 2018. Involved in motorsport since 1907, Pirelli has been the exclusive official tyre partner of the Formula 1™ World Championship since 2011 and has just renewed the agreement until 2023.