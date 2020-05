Official supplier

NGK

NGK SPARK PLUG is one of the leading automotive and technical ceramic suppliers, with its corporate headquarters in Nagoya, Japan and sales organisations and production facilities all over the world.

The automotive side of the company specialises in ignition and sensor technology, supplying Original Equipment customers across the globe. For the Aftermarket, its product portfolio comprises spark plugs, glow plugs, ignition coils and leads under the NGK Ignition Parts brand. Under the brand NTK Vehicle Electronics the company offers oxygen sensors (including NOx sensors), exhaust gas temperature sensors (EGTS), mass air flow (MAF) and manifold absolute/boost pressure (MAP) sensors, as well as engine speed and position sensors. The leadership was achieved thanks to its “local” sales policy: Being a global manufacturer and at the same time being present locally and working efficiently. The company headquarters are located in Japan, but NGK SPARK PLUG operates on all continents. Around the world there are 41 group companies, 29 production plants and four technical centres. This keeps the company close to its partners and customers and ensures that NGK and NTK products reach its destination quickly and reliably. With around 16,000 employees, the company´s automotive and technical ceramics activities generate a total annual turnover of around 3.5 billion Euros worldwide. A dedicated, high-tech automotive company, NGK SPARK PLUG puts its products through their paces in the most extreme and challenging environment possible – racing. The know-how attained and developed on the race course alongside other leading manufacturers is used to develop and perfect future vehicle technologies. NGK SPARK PLUG is proud of its long-time involvement in motorsports. And it is especially proud of how it has met the hardest racing challenge: Formula 1.