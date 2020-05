Official supplier

Experis

ManpowerGroup’s professional resourcing and project-based solutions business, Experis, partners with companies across the world to provide innovative sourcing, assessment and upskilling to fill in-demand positions in Engineering, IT and Finance.

Experis has specialist expertise in the motorsport industry providing people with great employment opportunities, developing their skills and delivering the world’s most in-demand talent, at speed, in a rapidly evolving market. To Experis talent and speed to market are critical in this fast-changing world of work where finding the right balance of technology, talent and human connection will be what enables both people and businesses to succeed.