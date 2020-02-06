Logo

    1950

    As was by now routine practice, the engine for the F 1 single-seater, originally a 275, became a 340

    This thanks to the increase in cylinder capacity from the original 3322 cc to the 4101 cc of the second type. A first engine test on a GP49 type chassis was carried out during the French GP trials, although the cars were not raced. This version was then only used in a non-championship race – the Nations’ Cup GP in Geneva on 30 July 1950. That is why the 340 does not appear in the official list of Ferrari single-seaters which took part in the F1 world championships, although it was widely used for sports and grand touring cars.
    • V12
      Engine
    • 4101.66 cc
      Total displacement
    • 850 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 4-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke 80 x 68 mm
    • Unitary displacement 341.80 cc
    • Total displacement 4101.66 cc
    • Compression ratio 12 : 1
    • Maximum power 246 kW (335 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre 82 hp/l
    • Valve actuation single overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed three Weber 42 DCF carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspension de Dion, lower transverse leaf spring, twin radius arms, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 4-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 195 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres 7.00 x 16