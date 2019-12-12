FOC Saudi Arabia was founded in 2015 as an official Ferrari Owners Club and considered one of the first officially recognized Automotive Owner’s Club in Saudi Arabia. The club started with a group of dedicated Ferrari owners coming together to share their love for this special brand.
Club members take part in a wide range of social activities including local and regional gatherings, weekend drives, exhilarating open track days, and an international grand tour organised by the club.
FOC Saudi Arabia is a fantastic environment for Ferrari owners to enjoy their cars among other passionate owners.
The club is administered by a volunteer board members who coordinate all events and activities throughout the year.
Website: www.FOC-KSA.com
E-mail: ysindi@FOC-KSA.com
Phone: +966 12 667 5715
Fax: +966 12 660 4355
Mobile: (FOC Saudi Arabia President) +966 50 711 1144
Office Address: Jeddah, Alamir Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street, Concorde Plaza, Suite 201
PO BOX: 13771 Jeddah 21414 Saudi Arabia
Mr Yassir Sindi - President
HRH Talal AlFaisal - Vice President
Mr Youssef Bamogaddam – Treasurer
Mr. Talal Ghazzawi – Club Legal Representative and Consultant
Ms Aseel AlHamad - Club rep for ladies' activities
Mr Bandar Alireza - Club rep Western Province
Mr Bandar Alesayi - Club rep Western Province
Mr Awad AlAnazi - Club rep Central Province
Mr. Majid AlSaleh - Club rep Central Province
Mr Zakariya Al Abdulkader - Club rep Eastern Province