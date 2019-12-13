The new MyFerrari app was created specifically to provide Ferrari clients with features and services that interface directly with Maranello. This means that once they have got their sign-in details, clients can have a very real picture of the cars they own and get constant updates on activities they have done or will be doing with Ferrari and its dealership network. They will also enjoy direct access to all digital content on Ferrari's sites.
Available for all your Apple and Android devices in 8 languages
The Ferrari Owners’ Clubs are associations of Ferrari owners who follow the idea of sharing their passion for the Prancing Horse.
