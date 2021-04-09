9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Bouzov Castle
This romantic castle gem of Central Moravia opens its doors in exclusive for Ferrari guests. Set of movies and Czech fairytales, Bouzov Castle is the home of the Teutonic Knights and it will take you back into past times while strolling around this magical region.
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH - Resort Sobotin
Suggestive lunch in this romantic and unique fairytale place, set in the middle of exquisite nature in the foothills of Jesenìky mountains, for an experience of luxury and unforgettable landscapes.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER
9.30 - 10.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
10.30 - 13.30 TRACK ACTIVITY
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT VIP PASSIONE FERRARI HOSPITALITY at Automotodrom
You will have lunch at Automotodrom Brno racetrack in the VIP Passione Ferrari hospitality.
15.00 - 17.30 TRACK ACTIVITY