FERRARI GENUINE 3D CAR CONFIGURATOR

Welcome to the Ferrari Genuine car configurator, an interactive 3D experience dedicated to Ferrari customers. It’s exclusive to Ferrari, the only car manufacturer to offer this functionality, available solely to the lucky owners of a Prancing Horse car.

The easy-to-use tool lets you explore a wide range of articles from the Ferrari Genuine Accessories catalogue and see exactly how they’ll look on your model.

With the many tools available, you’ll be able explore and rotate your car through 360°, observe it from any perspective and open the doors and boot, with both a daytime and a night-time view.

More than 50 accessories are available, with a complete description for each one, divided into five categories: exterior, interior, equipment, car care, racing.