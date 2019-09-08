Logo

Wild at heart

Ferrari F8 Spider: the evolution of the species - Ferrari.com


    • CO2 Emission:
    • Low: 475 g/km
    • Mid: 282 g/km
    • High: 250 g/km
    • Extra High: 277 g/km
    • Combined: 296 g/km
    • Fuel consumption:
    • Low: 20,9 l/100km
    • Mid: 12,4 l/100km
    • High: 11,0 l/100km
    • Extra High: 12,2 l/100km
    • Combined: 13,0 l/100km

The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval.

The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.

  • V8 Turbo
    Engine
  • 720cv
    Maximum power
  • V8
    ENGINE
  • 2,9 sec
    0-100 KM/H
  • 1,94 kg/CV
    Specific Output
  • 720 cv
    Maximum power

The F8 Spider’s greatest achievement is the fact that it unleashes its power instantaneously with zero turbo lag, whilst retaining this V8’s unique and very special soundtrack.

To achieve their goal of making the car’s impressive performance easy to access and control, Ferrari’s engineers worked on integrating engine and aerodynamics performance with the latest iteration of the vehicle dynamics control systems.  

The F8 Spider’s cockpit retains the classic, driver-oriented look typical of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined berlinettas. A concept that creates a symbiotic relationship between driver and car

