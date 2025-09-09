INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE The 849 Testarossa’s internal combustion engine is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8: it produces 830 cv, a 50 cv increase compared to the previous iteration, with a specific output of 208 cv/l. This achievement was made while maintaining the same displacement and completely revising the components.

ELECTRIC MOTORS AND HYBRID SYSTEM The 849 Testarossa adopts a PHEV architecture derived from the SF90 Stradale, combining the V8 internal combustion engine with three electric motors for a total power of 220 cv. Two are located on the front axle and make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which enables the 4WD system and torque vectoring to maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third electric motor, the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), is positioned on the rear axle and derives directly from the Scuderia’s experience in Formula 1.