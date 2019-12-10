Ferrari
    Ferrari 400 GT

    Basically a more powerful version of the famous 365 GT4 2+2 reaching 4.8 litres, the 400 GT brought the development of the high performance, big displacement front-engined 2+2 coupé to new levels. Greater attention was also paid to interior detailing and this was the very first Ferrari to be offered with an optional three-speed General Motors gearbox to meet the demands of the US market.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4823.16 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 250 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 245 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement401.93cc
    • Total displacement4823.16cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power250 kW (340 hp)
    • Power per litre70hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCOE carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringpower-assisted recirculating-ball
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres215/70 VR 15
    • Rear tyres215/70 VR 15
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4810mm
    • Width1796mm
    • Height1310mm
    • Wheelbase2700mm
    • Front track1470mm
    • Rear track1500mm
    • Weight1700kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m14.8 sec.
    • 0-1000 m25.3 sec.
    • engine
    • chassis
    • Technical Details

