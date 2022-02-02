Velas is also one of the most efficient blockchain networks for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts that is integrating world-changing technology products and services with the aim of improving people’s lives all over the globe.





Velas is creating an innovative environment for decentralized applications, social platforms, open finance, access management solutions, Web 3.0 DeFi apps, micro-apps and more.





Providing over 75,000 transactions per second with extremely low fees, Velas is one of the most efficient blockchain networks available. Being an ecosystem using a wide range of decentralized products and services, the main goal of Velas is to bring blockchain technology to all types of users, from micro-startups to enterprise divisions while undergoing active efforts of being certified as a Climate Neutral blockchain and aiming of being a fully distributed Space network by 2025.