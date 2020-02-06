In the season that marked the return of the V12, Ferrari continued to produce single-seaters for other formulas, a company policy which was to push the technical staff to the limit.



However, this resulted in a car being readied for the Tasmanian Championship held on the New Zealand circuits. The car in question was obviously the result of the experience gained with the F1 single-seater with the six-cylinder rear engine. Nonetheless, it was still quite individual, especially in terms of its engine dimensions. Interestingly for a single model, a printed spec sheet was produced with the Dino logo. Its characteristics included light alloy cast wheels, which replaced the traditional Borrani wire wheels. The car remained in Tasmania after it had been raced and survives to this day.