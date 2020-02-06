A new version was derived from the original F2 Dino project for F1
A new engine, lighter and more powerful than both the old four cylinder units and the Lancia derived eight cylinder engine, was needed urgently. The engine configuration, a 65° V6 with two overhead camshafts per cylinder row and dual ignition, was the same as in the F2 unit from which the project was derived, with only a few, small modifications to allow its installation into the different car.
The 246 – indicating 2.4 litre capacity and 6 cylinders – made its track debut in 1958, on January 19 at the Argentine GP, and took the English driver Mike Hawthorn on to the world championship.
However, with success, this year also brought tragedy. The Drivers’ title returned to Ferrari, but the season was marked by the fatal accidents of Luigi Musso, at Silverstone, and Peter Collins, at the Nürburgring. There were two wins: Hawthorn in France and Collins in Great Britain. The greatest rival that year was Stirling Moss’s Vanwall, which secured the first edition of the Constructors’ Championship.
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal 65° V6
Bore/stroke 85 x 71 mm
Unitary displacement 402.88 cc
Total displacement 2417.33 cc
Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
Maximum power 206 kW (280 hp) at 8500 rpm
Power per litre 116 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed three Weber 42 DCN carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar